Firefighters take on morning two-alarm blaze in Brooklyn home

By Lloyd Mitchell and Emily Davenport
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that broke out in a Brooklyn home on Friday morning.

At 7:43 a.m. on April 14, FDNY personnel responded to the blaze at 82 Nicholas Ave. in Cypress Hills. Members were met with heavy fire conditions, and the fire proceeded to extend to three other homes in the area.

Firefighters work to cut holes in the roof during a two alarm fire at 82 Nicholas Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn on Friday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
FDNY deployed 106 personnel to the scene and used five hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Truck companies worked to cut multiple holes in the roof to help improve conditions for members operating on the interior. 

The fire was brought under control at 9:21 a.m. Two firefighters were injured as a result and were taken to Jamaica Hospital and Wyckoff Hospital for their injuries.

The cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshals Unit.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

