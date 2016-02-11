Former White House press secretary Jay Carney says President Obama supports Hillary Clinton

Obama doesn’t plan to make an endorsement until the nominee is decided.

President Barack Obama won’t be making any public endorsements for a Democratic presidential candidate before the primaries end, but according to his former press secretary, the president supports Hillary Clinton.

Jay Carney, who was Obama’s White House press secretary from 2011 to 2014 said on CNN Wednesday that he thinks Obama will support Clinton, who served as Secretary of State in Obama’s first term.

“I don’t think there is any doubt that he wants Hillary to win the nomination and believes that she would be the best candidate in the fall and the most effective as president in carrying forward what he’s achieved,” Carney said.

But Carney doesn’t expect Obama to say this until it is clear who is the Democratic nominee.

“He won’t officially embrace her unless and until it’s clear that she’s going to be the nominee,” he said. “I think he is maintaining that tradition of not intervening in a party primary.”

Obama is not the only Democratic politician expected to support Clinton. Many superdelegates, which include Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic members of Congress and Democratic governors, have already pledged support for Clinton.