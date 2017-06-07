Fort Greene man sentenced to 11 years for 2015 cop shooting in Brooklyn: DA

Quashawn Smith pleaded guilty in April to second-degree attempted murder for the October 2015 attack, the DA says.

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty for shooting at three police officers in 2015.

Quashawn Smith pleaded guilty in April to second-degree attempted murder for the October 2015 attack, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.

Smith was with two other men on Oct. 7, 2015, when officers drove their unmarked car by the intersection of Park and North Portland avenues just before 10:45 p.m., according to prosecutors.

When the officers circled back, Smith ducked between two parked cars, drew a gun and started shooting.

The cops returned fire and hit Smith, though he managed to get away. The police were not injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Smith’s .45 caliber pistol — with his DNA on it — was then found under another parked car.

Police arrested Smith the next day at Beth Israel Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound, according to prosecutors. He then admitted to both shooting and tossing his gun under a car.

“These three officers were out on patrol, doing what many of our brave members of the New York City Police Department do every day: putting their lives on the line to ensure our safety. For this defendant to attack them so deliberately is truly unconscionable,” Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement on Wednesday. “I will not stand for such wanton violence against anyone in this borough, let alone against those sworn to protect us.”

In addition to prison time, Smith was sentenced to five years post-release supervision, according to the DA’s office.