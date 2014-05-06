Fort Tilden beach reopens after Sandy repairs for 2014 season

The beach at Fort Tilden in Queens has reopened to the public for the first time since Superstorm Sandy shut it down, the Gateway National Recreation Area office confirms.

Large pieces of debris in the sand that prevented the beach from opening last summer have been cleared, Gateway spokesperson Daphne Yun said, though some of the historic surrounding buildings are still in need of repair.

Swimming is now permitted, Yun said, but is not recommended since lifeguards do not protect this beach.

The low-key neighbor to Jacob Riis Park (which will have lifeguards come Memorial Day) features no amenities– that’s right, no food or even bathrooms– but its lax environment (topless women are the norm) attracts some city dwellers.