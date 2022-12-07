A gang of youths viciously attacked a 15-year-old girl in Manhattanville on Wednesday afternoon, leaving her hospitalized, according to eyewitnesses.

Reportedly, the young girl was attacked with a sharp object outside a deli by a pack of teens on West 135th Street and Amsterdam Avenue at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Three of the assailants, including at least one female, have been cuffed for the attack, according to preliminary reports. The victim was treated for deep lacerations inside an ambulance at the scene.

“She pulled out a knife and she sliced her [the victim]. She ran into the store and got arrested,” a 14-year-old eyewitness told amNewYork Metro.

NYPD officers could be seen inside the deli reviewing surveillance footage while also cordoning-off the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. Check back with amNewYork Metro for further updates.