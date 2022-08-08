A 29-year-old man good Samaritan from Brooklyn hobbled home Monday hours after he was shot in the foot while attempting to stop an armed robbery of an Upper West Side store.

Edwin Zambrano, 29, sustained the injury inside the Lincoln Convenience on Broadway near West 72nd Street when a gunman and three accomplices entered the premises and attempted an armed robbery just before 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. Being a friend of the store owner, Zambrano attempted to protest the stickup and got a bullet in his left foot for his trouble. The robbers made off with wads of cash and CBD oil.

Zambrano was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, but he didn’t stay there long. The injured good Samaritan arrived home just before 2 p.m. Monday, hobbling up the steps of his home screaming in pain as he was aided by family members.

While Zambrano himself didn’t comment on the situation and his family are asking for privacy at this time, his mother did say, “He is a good boy,” referring to son just before he entered the home.

A similar string of robberies have been plaguing the city in which CBD oil along with cash has been the primary objects of thieves’ crime spree. Three crocks robbed a Lower East Side storefront just last week, making off with thousands of dollars’ worth of CBD oil.

According to police the suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.