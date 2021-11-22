Gunman sought for shooting man in broad daylight on Harlem street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a gunman who fired a round in Harlem that hit someone on the street in broad daylight last week.

According to police, at 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 13 the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot it one time. The bullet hit a 61-year-old man, who was standing outside of 1 West 125th Street, in his buttocks.

The victim was taken by paramedics to an area hospital where he was treated for his wound.

The NYPD released a video taken store surveillance footage:

