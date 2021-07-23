Health Department to spray areas of Queens and Staten Island against West Nile-carrying mosquitoes

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Areas of Queens and Staten Island will undergo pesticide spraying next week in the city’s ongoing battle against West Nile-carrying mosquitoes.

The spraying will take place on Wednesday, July 28 between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. In the event of inclement weather, the spraying will be moved to Thursday, July 29.

Areas of Queens that will be sprayed include parts of Beechhurst, College Point, Malba, and Whitestone, bordered by Flushing Bay to the West; East River to the North; Clearview Expressway to the East; and, Cross Island Parkway, 14 Avenue, 130 Street, Ulmer Street and Whitestone Expressway to the South.

Areas of Staten Island include parts of Bloomfield, Bull’s Head, Chelsea, Elm Park, Fresh Kills, Graniteville, Heartland Village, Livingston, New Springville, Old Place, Port Richmond, Travis, Westerleigh, and Willowbrook. bordered by Arthur Kill to the West; Staten Island Expressway, Forest Avenue, Port Richmond Avenue, and Kill Van Kull to the North; Pelton Avenue and Forest Avenue to the East; and, Victory Boulevard, East Cheshire Place, Cheshire Place, Clove Road, Forest Avenue, Jewett Avenue, Victory Boulevard, Woolley Avenue, Forest Hill Road, Travis Avenue, and Fresh Kills to the South.

The Health Department will use very low concentrations of Anvil®, Duet®, or DeltaGard®.Though the risk of pesticides are low for people in pets, it’s recommended that you stay inside for the duration of the spraying. Those who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash. People with respiratory conditions may also be affected. Following the spraying, wash any skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water as well as fruits and vegetables.

The Health Department reminds New Yorkers that the best way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water and are encouraging city residents to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors. Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535. Eliminate any standing water from your home and make sure your gutters are clean and draining properly.