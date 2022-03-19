Here are some restaurant openings to look out for this spring in New York City

Hall PR, a campaign agency dedicated to brand building, is hosting a spring lineup for local restaurant owners to showcase their small business throughout April and May this spring.

Kebabwala, 82 Second Avenue (5th Street), owners of Unapologetic Foods Group, will serve kebabs that vary across the country. Bringing overall fresh, authentic and flavorful Indian cuisine to NYC.

Mermaid Mexicana, 79 MacDougal Street (between Bleecker and West Houston Street) The Mermaid Inn team will be expanding their brand this spring, offering Mexican food with a range of street tacos, including vegetarian options. Led by Chef Victor Marin, the menu will also include signatures like Pollo Asada, Enchilada Suizas, and more!

Momoya, SoHo 47 Prince Street, (corner Mulberry Street) This beloved family-owned Japanese restaurant, Momoya, has evolved with its new opening located in SoHo. Sushi Chef and partner Wataru Mukai and Sushi Chef Subhash Gurung serve behind a sushi bar that will serve omakase and a la carte sushi and sashimi.

Morgenstern’s Fizzy Bubbly, 88 West Houston Street (corner Lafayette Street). In May, Nicholas Morgenstern, the founder of Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, will open a cocktail bar, Morgenstern’s Fizzy Bubbly. The bar will feature carbonated beverages, including the decadent flavors of their ice cream. Fizzy Bubbly will offer reservations and private events.

Kamasu, The Shops at Hudson Yards. Led by Garcia, Kamasu’s menu offers a different type of sushi experience that is faster, less formal and more accessible, using flavors from Europe, South America and parts of Asia outside of Japan.

Masalawala, 365 Fifth Avenue (6th Street), Brooklyn, NY. Owners of Unapologetic Foods Group bring their unapologetic cooking style of Indian food to Park Slope with the reimagining of Mazumdar, the merchant of spice, which first opened back in 2011.

T Bar, 116 East 60 Street (Park and Lexington Avenues). May will be the return of Tony Fortuna’s famous T Bar Steak & Lounge. The bar will occupy a tri-level townhouse, including a floor for cocktails and dining, along with lounging and private events.

15 East @ Tocqueville, 1 East 15 Street (Fifth Avenue – Union Square West). 15 East restaurant is bringing romance and stylish dining to Union Square. With a new petit cocktail bar, the location will lead guests through curtains to a sushi bar where they can enjoy an omakase experience.

Taru 30, West 53rd Street (between Fifth – Sixth Avenues) Led by Chef Anthony Inn, Taru will offer innovative Japanese cuisine and Omakase at their nine-seat bar. Taru will also provide an extensive sake, shochu and wine list, including their cocktails.