A man was crossing 153rd Street after midnight when a driver struck him, police said.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Police are looking for a driver who fatally struck a man in Jamaica, Queens, early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a pedestrian who was struck at Hillside Avenue and 153rd Street at 12:41 a.m., police said.

When they arrived, the man, who police later identified as 54-year-old Azeemuddin Jalaluddin, was unconscious with severe trauma to his body — EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of a dark-colored Honda Pilot was traveling westbound on Hillside Avenue when they struck Jalaluddin as he was crossing 153rd Street, police said.

The driver didn’t stay at the scene, they said.

The NYPD’s investigation is ongoing.

