Jets 2023 projected depth chart after Aaron Rodgers news, defensive tackle shuffle

No, the New York Jets haven’t officially acquired Aaron Rodgers yet. But 24 hours after the four-time NFL MVP announced his intentions to play football in New York in 2023, it certainly feels like the deal is close to being completed.

New York won’t be done with their offseason plans after Rodgers either. They still have plenty of cap space to create with contract restructures and releases, and there are still plenty of holes on the roster to fill.

Rodgers also hasn’t been the only domino to fall in the last couple of days for free agency so while we’re a day into the new league year, let’s take a look at how the Jets’ depth chart looks going into 2023 at this time.

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Chris Streveler

Keeping three quarterbacks on the roster is a common occurrence for most teams in football. It just so happens the top of the list is a Super Bowl Champion and future Hall-of-Famer. How many times have we said this group looks as good as it does now?

RB: Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight

There are better running-back committees out there, but this group can hold its own in many ways. Knight and Carter showed flashes when Hall went down with his injury early in the year last year. If Hall returns to form after a difficult injury, this group could find itself as one of the best in the game.

WR (By order of importance): Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Irvin Charles, Malik Taylor, Diontae Spencer

Lazard’s entrance to the team means that Davis is most likely going to be cut or moved in some way. A trio of Wilson, Lazard, and Moore is arguably the most complete and talented group of receivers Rodgers has had to play with since his early years in Green Bay. A potential Randall Cobb addition wouldn’t hurt either.

TE: Tyler Conklin, TJ Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah

Conklin and Uzomah could be in line for big seasons next year with a competent quarterback on the roster. Ruckert and Yeboah will be fighting for the final tight end spot.

LT: Duane Brown, Greg Senat, Eric Smith

New York was reportedly in on Orlando Brown but he went to Cincinnati. Instead, this team needs depth at both tackle spots because Brown is well into his 30s and shouldn’t be relied upon to start the whole year.

LG: Laken Tomlinson, Chris Glaser

Tomlinson is back on a restructured contract and should sure up the guard position. Another guard could be added to provide depth.

C: N/A

Connor McGovern is a free agent at the moment and there are no backups. Take a wild guess on where this team will be going in the next few weeks.

RG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

AVT has been a welcome addition for the Jets when healthy. The issue is he hasn’t been. New York needs a competent backup now that Nate Herbig is in Pittsburgh.

RT: Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell

Kudos to Becton for working hard in his recent recovery. He looks like a completely different person in photos and seems prepared to take the next step in his NFL career. The Jets will need him big-time next year.

LDE: Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson, Marquiss Spencer

Lawson’s contract is going to be restructured but it’s hard to see the Jets move on from him. Johnson will be expected to get more playing time after a slow rookie season as well. This is a good depth group of pass rushers.

DT (By order of importance): Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, Tenzel Smart

Williams is one of the best defensive players in football, but alongside him, there are some concerns for the Jets. Solomon Thomas is back, but there’s currently no depth that can be relied on to give Williams needed breathers throughout games. New York reportedly missed on Fletcher Cox but they will be in on plenty other of defensive tackles.

RDE: John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Michael Clemons, Bradlee Anae

New York may need tackles, but they have plenty of depth at pass rushers. Franklin-Myers is a solid player while Clemons and Huff both can get after the quarterback.

WLB: Chazz Surratt

Kwon Alexander is currently gone and it leaves a big hole for the Jets to fill. Alexander could be back, but it needs to be at the right price.

MLB: C.J. Mosley, Jamien Sherwood

Mosley is the leader of the Jets’ defense but he’ll need to restructure his deal as well. Another depth player might also help.

SLB: Quincy Williams, Hamsah Nasirildeen

Williams reuniting with his younger brother was always on the cards for New York. That being said, like Mosley’s spot, having a good backup could help in droves.

CB (By order of importance): Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, Michael Carter, Bryce Hall, Justin Hardee, Brandin Echols, Craig James, Jimmy Moreland

Gardner, Reed, and Carter are arguably the best trio of corners on one team in the entire league. Gardner could very well be in the running for defensive player of the year if he is even better than next year. Hardee, James, and Moreland are all good special teamers too.

SS: Chuck Clark, Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis, Will Parks

Whitehead is probably on the way out, but the trade for Clark is an upgrade for the Jets’ back end. Clark can defend tight ends and cover in the run game very nicely. Davis and Parks are more special team players as well.

FS: Tony Adams

LeMarcus Joyner is gone and the Jets will need to make a move at the free safety position to solidify an already talented back end.

ST: Greg Zeurlein, Braden Mann, Thomas Hennessy

Zeurlein is back and the Jets will hope there won’t be a major reliance on this group next season with Rodgers at quarterback.

