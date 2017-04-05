Karina Vetrano honored by Archbishop Molloy with scholarship fund, memorial

Archbishop Molloy High School is honoring Karina Vetrano, the 30-year-old jogger killed last August in Spring Creek Park, by establishing a scholarship in her name.

Vetrano, who lived in Howard Beach, was a member of the school’s first coed graduating class in 2004. Money raised to benefit the Karina Vetrano Memorial Scholarship Fund will help send deserving young women to Molloy in her memory.

The Molloy community will also remember Vetrano on June 23 at 8 p.m. with a relay walk/run event at the Briarwood, Queens, school that goes through the next morning, when a Catholic Mass and breakfast will take place at 10 a.m. After the breakfast, Marist Brothers will also dedicate a permanent memorial at the school in celebration of Vetrano’s life.

“With this June event and the potential for Karina’s scholarship, finally some good can come out of this tragedy,” her father, Philip Vetrano, said in a statement.

A suspect — Chanel Lewis, 20, of Brooklyn — was arrested and charged with her death in February.

People wishing to donate to the scholarship fund or register to attend the memorial events can visit www.molloyhs.org/karina or call the Molloy alumni center at 718-441-9210.