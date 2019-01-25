Flights into LaGuardia Airport are being delayed 90 minutes because of a staffing shortage caused by federal workers calling in sick, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday.

Newark International Airport was also experiencing delays of up to an hour. Kennedy Airport was unaffected.

The FAA's Traffic Management Program went into effect shortly before 10 a.m. at LaGuardia, according to its Air Traffic Control System Command Center.

"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities," the FAA said in a statement. "We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed. The public can monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov and they should check with airlines for more information."

LaGuardia Airport warned people to confirm their flights with airlines.

"Due to staffing shortages at FAA air traffic control centers along the East Coast, there are major delays at LGA," the airport tweeted.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said last week that there were 14,000 controllers working without pay during the 35-day partial government shutdown.

"The traveling public can be assured that our nation's airspace system is safe," the FAA said in a statement Thursday. "We remain grateful to the air traffic controllers, technicians and inspectors for their continued professionalism and dedication to their safety mission."

The delays immediately became a new flashpoint in the political standoff between the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. President Donald Trump over the shutdown, caused by a dispute about funding for Trump's plan to increase barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the situation "horrendous" in a tweet while calling for President Trump to "give up his racist wall.

"Republicans in Congress must vote NOW to end this shutdown. The human cost is only going to increase and more and more Americans are going to suffer," de Blasio tweeted.

The disruptions come the day after the U.S. Senate rejected two shutdown-ending bills as hundreds of thousands of federal workers missed a second paycheck on Friday.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, wrote on Twitter that the shutdown "has already pushed hundreds of thousands of Americans to the breaking point.

"Now it's pushing our airspace to the breaking point too," her message said, calling on Trump to "stop endangering the safety, security and well-being of our nation."

The White House said Trump had been briefed on the delays and was monitoring the situation at the airports.

On Thursday, three major U.S. airlines — American Airlines Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways Corp — said the impact of the shutdown on their business had so far been limited but was nearing a tipping point.

"No one can predict what impact it will have as it continues," Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly said of the shutdown on Thursday.

The financial fortunes of airlines are closely tied to the health of the economy. In addition, airlines with hubs in Washington have said they are losing government business as a result of the shutdown.

With Reuters