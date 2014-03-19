Laurie Windsor, president of Community Education Council for District 20

Laurie Windsor has worked for nearly a decade on Borough Park’s Community Education Council for District 20, which has several …

Laurie Windsor has worked for nearly a decade on Borough Park’s Community Education Council for District 20, which has several schools in the neighborhood. She said the community prides itself in being a safe place to both raise a family and send your kids to school and people who live here, stay here.

What do you tell new public school parents about Borough Park?

It has always had a great reputation for being a safe neighborhood. The people who live in the community know it as a safe place because when they go outside, they aren’t fearful of being mugged, robbed, jumped or anything to that effect. It’s very low-key and very safe.

What have you learned about the people who live in Borough Park?

It is a predominantly Hasidim neighborhood with a lot of Orthodox or Hasidic Jewish folks who love where they live. It has a different sense of community unlike in other parts of Brooklyn. People who live in Borough Park like to stay in Borough Park because everything they need is right there for them.

Where do you see Borough Park going in the future?

I think it will maintain its status as a closely-knit community, ideal for family life. While there might be a lot of buzz and development in other parts of the city, a big part of Borough Park’s charm has been its commitment to tradition, quality of life and staying safe and I see it remaining that way for years to come.