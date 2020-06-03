LIVE UPDATES: 7th-straight day of George Floyd protests begin in New York

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

For the seventh consecutive day in New York City, demonstrations have begun protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

While a majority of the protests have been peaceful, clashes with police along with looting and riots have flared up in locations around the city.

It prompted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to institute an 8 p.m. curfew through Sunday, though looting and rioting have still taken place after that time in recent days.

Wednesday’s protests in the city have begun in Brooklyn on the Eastern Parkway where large numbers are gathering backed by support from passersby:

Over on Eastern Pkwy where march is huge and growing on both sides of the road. Lots of solidarity honks from passing cars. pic.twitter.com/HTk0c2pPEY — Ben Verde (@verde_nyc) June 3, 2020

Workers at the Bedford Center nursing home cheer on marchers – and they cheer right back pic.twitter.com/JBJS1kse0U — Ben Verde (@verde_nyc) June 3, 2020

Described as “peaceful,” and “positive,” the protesters began moving up Bedford Avenue toward Domino Park in Brooklyn (h/t Lucas Brady Woods, Columbia Journalism School):

Brooklyn protests are well underway. Huge crowd heading north up Bedford Ave, chanting “George Floyd, Brianna Taylor.” This march assembled at Eastern Parkway and Bedford. Peaceful, positive energy. #crownheights pic.twitter.com/3ZuOaC3N6S — Lucas Brady Woods (@lucasinthewoods) June 3, 2020

A police presence is not far behind, however (h/t Kristin Toussaint, Fast Co. Impact):

Caught up to the BK protest on Bedford and cops are bringing up the rear pic.twitter.com/27yAHjULa6 — Kristin Toussaint (@kristindakota) June 3, 2020

Across Brooklyn in Bay Ridge, another sizable group of protesters formed on 3rd Avenue and peacefully moved throughout the area — where their support only grew. They are expected to make their way to the Barclays Center:

The crowd is starting to make its way up Third Avenue towards 86th Street and I’m taking my cues from this small child on a bike pic.twitter.com/7OCMNyXWDM — Meaghan McGoldrick (@megmcgold) June 3, 2020

In Manhattan, a large number of protesters, described as “peaceful” are heading up 5th Avenue at 14th Street. Businesses in the area near Greenwich Village has been impacted by riots and looters in recent nights:

MASSIVE and peaceful protest heading up 5th Avenue at 14th Street now pic.twitter.com/2kksdnmHV6 — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 3, 2020

They even received support in the traffic that’s become a common byproduct of these demonstrations:

A truck driver stopped on Fifth Avenue blares his horn in support of the movement pic.twitter.com/SKjASFBkzd — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 3, 2020

After stopping at 8th Avenue and 14th Street, the crowd stopped momentarily before they were warned by police to keep moving or face disorderly conduct charges. They obliged:

NYPD announcement to clear the street or face disorderly conduct charges Crowd obeys in full moving northbound up 8th Ave pic.twitter.com/RktqRCQBZJ — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 3, 2020

The police presence escorting the protest at its perimeter can be seen here:

Turning west onto 33rd Street now pic.twitter.com/YV6N6euwBj — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 3, 2020

In Queens, people began congregating at approximately 4 p.m. ET at Hollis Avenue despite some anti-protesters creating a “menacing” atmosphere around the borough. (h/t Dean Moses)

The spirits of those present had been lifted that day by the news that the charges against Chauvin were upgraded from third-degree murder to second-degree murder in Minneapolis on Wednesday:

Follow amNY.com for up-to-the-minute updates of the day’s protests.