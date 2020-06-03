Quantcast
LIVE UPDATES: 7th-straight day of George Floyd protests begin in New York

Joe Pantorno
2 hours ago
Protesters move through 8th Avenue near 14th Street. (Photo: Alex Mitchell/AMNY)

For the seventh consecutive day in New York City, demonstrations have begun protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. 

While a majority of the protests have been peaceful, clashes with police along with looting and riots have flared up in locations around the city. 

It prompted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to institute an 8 p.m. curfew through Sunday, though looting and rioting have still taken place after that time in recent days. 

Wednesday’s protests in the city have begun in Brooklyn on the Eastern Parkway where large numbers are gathering backed by support from passersby: 

Described as “peaceful,” and “positive,” the protesters began moving up Bedford Avenue toward Domino Park in Brooklyn (h/t Lucas Brady Woods, Columbia Journalism School): 

A police presence is not far behind, however (h/t Kristin Toussaint, Fast Co. Impact):

Across Brooklyn in Bay Ridge, another sizable group of protesters formed on 3rd Avenue and peacefully moved throughout the area — where their support only grew. They are expected to make their way to the Barclays Center:

In Manhattan, a large number of protesters, described as “peaceful” are heading up 5th Avenue at 14th Street. Businesses in the area near Greenwich Village has been impacted by riots and looters in recent nights:

They even received support in the traffic that’s become a common byproduct of these demonstrations:

After stopping at 8th Avenue and 14th Street, the crowd stopped momentarily before they were warned by police to keep moving or face disorderly conduct charges. They obliged:

The police presence escorting the protest at its perimeter can be seen here:

In Queens, people began congregating at approximately 4 p.m. ET at Hollis Avenue despite some anti-protesters creating a “menacing” atmosphere around the borough. (h/t Dean Moses)

The spirits of those present had been lifted that day by the news that the charges against Chauvin were upgraded from third-degree murder to second-degree murder in Minneapolis on Wednesday:

 

Follow amNY.com for up-to-the-minute updates of the day’s protests.

 

