Eight people were killed and at least 11 were injured after a white pickup truck drove onto a bike path along the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon in what is being described as an "act of terror," according to Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials.

The 29-year-old suspect drove a rental Home Depot truck onto the path a few blocks north of Chambers Street around 3 p.m., police said. The truck continued southward on the bike path, striking multiple people before hitting a school bus and coming to a stop, according to cops.

The driver then got out of the truck and brandished what later turned out to be fake firearms, police said. He was shot in the abdomen by police and taken into custody, they said. Initially, police had said they were responding to a shooting in the area.

Tawhid Kabir, 20, a student from the Borough of Manhattan College, ran up a pedestrian bridge on Chambers Street to get a bird’s eye view after the crash.

“I went up the bridge and saw the [suspect] chasing a man up West Street with two guns in his hands. When I heard the shots I went down on the ground. There were two girls on the bridge and they started screaming to get down," he said.

Kabir said he stood up and turned around facing north on West Street and saw two bodies lying on the highway.

“I saw the police put sheets over them,” he added.

The suspect was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, but police declined to offer further details on his condition. A paintball gun and a pellet gun were recovered at the scene, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said.

"Today there was a lost of innocent life in Lower Manhattan...this is a tragedy of the greatest magnitude," O'Neill said during a news conference Tuesday evening.

Six of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two were pronounced dead at hospitals, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Two children on the school bus suffered serious, but not life-threatening juries, officials said.

The injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center and New York-Presbyterian / Lower Manhattan Hospital, police said. At least five of the 11 were accounted for at Bellevue, spokeswoman Melissa Henry said.

"There may be more injuries as some people self-evacuated," during the chaos, Nigro added.

The NYPD has launched a terror investigation in partnership with state and federal authorities, including the FBI.

"The new terrorist tactic are these lone wolves who commit an act of terror...at this point there is no evidence to suggest a wider plot, a wider scheme," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the news conference.

When asked if the suspect yelled "Allah' akbar" as he exited the truck, as some witnesses have reported, O'Neill said he did make statements that led police to believe it was a terror attack, but would not confirm if that specific phrase was used.

The statements were "consistent with what’s going on," O'Neill added. "That’s why we labelled it a terrorist attack."

Cuomo said New Yorkers can expect to see stepped up security "everywhere," including at airports, tunnels and bridges. "It is just out of vigilence and out of caution."

"The truth is New York is an international symbol of freedom and democracy...that also makes us a target for those people who oppose those concepts," Cuomo said. "We go forward together...we're not going to let them win."

There is no evidence of any ongoing threat to the city, the governor added.

"I want to ask all New Yorkers to keep the families of those lost in their thoughts and prayers," de Blasio said before urging residents to stay vigilent. "We know it’s Halloween night and the days ahead wont be easy."

The Village Halloween Parade, scheduled to march up Sixth Avenue from Spring Street at 7 p.m., would go on as scheduled, O'Neill said.

Images from the scene show crumpled bikes strewn along the West Side Highway. The white pickup truck involved in the incident sustained heavy damage to its front end.

John Williams, 22, a student at Brooklyn College, said he was walking toward the West Side Highway when he heard shouts of, "He has gun! He has a gun!"

Williams said he heard a succession of about five gun shots, "one after another; it was very fast." When he came upon the truck, its front windshield was smashed and NYPD officers were arresting a man.

"One thing that was noticeable was the smell of gun powder...it filled the air," Williams said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., cops in body armor with semiautomatic weapons ran toward the footbridge connecting to Stuyvesant High School over the West Side Highway at Chambers Street. There were numerous police, FBI agents and ATF agents on scene. Women pushing strollers were seen running across West Street from a nearby playground.

Borough of Manhattan Community College student Giselle Rivera, 20, of the Bronx, was getting out of class just before 3:10 p.m. when she heard gunshots.

“…It was like five or six shots,” she said, adding that she saw teenagers running near Stuyvesant High School.

Parents scrambled to pick up their kids, many in Halloween costumes, from the nearby schools and daycare centers as investigators in white hazmat suits walk through the scene.

Students at Stuyvesant High School remained in lockdown, leaving agitated parents trying to pick up their kids standing outside wondering what was happening.

Pat Gurchiani, 52, said his 14-year-old son Jason was inside.

“It’s just crazy. They’re not letting us know when the h--- they’re going to let the kids out,” he said.

Jason texted him to let him know he was safe in the school’s library, Gurchiani added.

