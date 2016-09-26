Man at Columbus Circle A train station attacked, robbed, NYPD says

One of the suspects was wearing brass knuckles during the attack, police said.

Police are searching for two men who they said beat and robbed a man inside the Columbus Circle subway station early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the suspects knocked the 25-year-old victim to the ground inside the Columbus Circle-59th Street A subway station around 5 a.m.

One of the suspects was wearing brass knuckles as the pair punched and kicked the victim on the ground, police said.

The suspects then took off on a southbound A train with $350 in cash, according to cops.

The victim was taken to a hospital for cuts and bruising.