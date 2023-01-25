Quantcast
Man fatally shot inside Bronx NYCHA complex: NYPD

Police tape (file photo)

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the head inside a Bronx NYCHA apartment complex Tuesday night, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside a first-floor apartment at Morrisania Houses, located at 1285 Washington Ave., at around 11 p.m.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct responded and found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with a wound to the head. EMS arrived at the scene where they pronounced him dead.

The victim’s name has yet to be released, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

