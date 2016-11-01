Man found dead on Williamsburg Bridge, NYPD says

The man could have jumped or fell while possibly trying to take pictures, police said.

A 31-year-old tourist from Austria was found dead on the Williamsburg Bridge Tuesday morning, wearing a Halloween costume, police said.

The man was found on the outer roadway of the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge around 5:30 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“He was in costume we believe from the night before,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. The man was dressed as a character from “A Clockwork Orange,” he said.

Police don’t know if the man jumped or fell while possibly trying to take pictures, Boyce said.

The man’s name has not been released yet. Boyce said he was in town for a wedding on Saturday and was staying with a relative in Brooklyn.

All lanes were closed on the outer roadway after the incident, causing traffic delays.

With Alison Fox