Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Queens

Man, 33, gunned down near Queens intersection: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
Screen Shot 2023-06-25 at 10.47.48 AM
A 33-year-old man was gunned down early Sunday morning near 31st Avenue and Hobart Street in Woodside, Queens.
Google Maps

Cops are investigating an early morning Queens shooting that left one man dead.

At around 12:20 a.m. on June 25, police responded to a 911 call of a man shot near 31st Avenue and Hobart Street, in Woodside. Upon arrival, authorities did not find a victim, but did observe what appeared to be blood at the scene.

Further investigation determined that the victim — a 33-year-old man — was independently transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead later this morning.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The victim’s identity is being withheld by police pending family notification.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC