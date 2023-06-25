Man, 33, gunned down near Queens intersection: NYPD

Cops are investigating an early morning Queens shooting that left one man dead.
At around 12:20 a.m. on June 25, police responded to a 911 call of a man shot near 31st Avenue and Hobart Street, in Woodside. Upon arrival, authorities did not find a victim, but did observe what appeared to be blood at the scene.
Further investigation determined that the victim — a 33-year-old man — was independently transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead later this morning.
There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
The victim’s identity is being withheld by police pending family notification.