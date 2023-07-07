Man gunned down on Bronx street in broad daylight Thursday: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot on a Bronx street in broad daylight Thursday, according to police.

The victim was gunned down in the vicinity of East 223rd Street and Carpenter Avenue at around 5:30 p.m., police said. When officers from the NYPD 44th Precinct arrived on the scene, they found the 28-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released, pending family notification.