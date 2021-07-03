Man in custody after victim with stab wounds found during wellness check in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed inside a Brooklyn apartment early Saturday morning.

At 4:29 a.m. on July 3, officers from the 75th Precinct conducted a wellness check at an apartment inside 135 Elmira Loop. Upon their arrival cops found a man in the apartment with stab wounds to his head and body.

EMS rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene with charges pending at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.