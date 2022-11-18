Man rapes two women months apart at Bronx hotel: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who raped two women at a Bronx hotel.

According to police, at 7:30 a.m on Sept. 17 an unknown man responded to an online post and went to the 7 Days Hotel, located at 2338 Bruckner Blvd. Once inside, the suspect pulled out a sharp cutting instrument and took an undetermined amount of cash from a 25-year-old woman. The suspect then threatened and raped the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect struck again on Nov. 8. At 6 a.m. that day, the suspect returned to the hotel after responding to another online post. Once he was inside, the suspect took out a sharp cutting instrument and stole an undetermined amount of cash from a 26-year-old woman before threatening and raping her. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Both victims refused medical attention at the scene following each incident.

The NYPD released video of the suspect taken over the course of both incidents at each location:

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.