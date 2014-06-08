Man shot and killed, two teens shot in front of Bed Stuy

A man was killed and two teen girls were injured.

A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Brooklyn and two teen girls were seriously injured when a suspect opened fire in front of a barbecue Sunday, police said.

Cornell Clarke was shot in the torso at 12:50 a.m. on Quincy Street near Marcus Garvey Blvd. in Bedford Stuyvesant, police said. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the hip and a 19-year-old was shot in the buttocks and thigh.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear and the girls did not know who the intended target was, police said.

All three were taken to Kings County Hospital where Clarke was pronounced dead. The girls are in stable condition there, police said.