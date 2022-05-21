Man shot dead at Polo Grounds Houses in Washington Heights

Detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 46-year-old man at the Polo Grounds Houses in Washington Heights late on Friday night.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct and PSA 6 found the victim shot in the torso and leg in the parking lot near a high-rise at 2949 Frederick Douglas Blvd. at 11:53 p.m. on May 20.

Police said the victim was unconscious and unresponsive by the time officers arrived at the scene.

EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were not yet known as of Saturday morning.

Sources familiar with the case said that detectives are looking for individuals inside a gray Honda sedan that was spotted fleeing at a high rate of speed after the man was shot.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.