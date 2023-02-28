Man shot to death in Harlem apartment: cops

Detectives are investigating the deadly shooting of a man inside a Harlem apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 28, authorities headed to 114 West 137th Street, where they found the 40-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the torso, clinging to life inside a first-floor apartment.

An array of responding police vehicles could be observed parked in the falling snowfall outside of the building as first responders moved the man into the back of an awaiting ambulance.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition. He later died of his injuries, police said.

This incident — the second reported shooting in less than 72 hours — has been deemed a homicide and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Two nights earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot not far from the scene, near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue. The victim was still recovering in a local hospital Monday.

Anyone with information in regard to either of the shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.