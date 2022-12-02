Man sought for beating woman unconscious during protest at Columbia University: NYPD

Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a woman during a protest at Columbia University on Monday night.

At 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 28, a 21-year-old woman was participating in a protest at the university’s Morningside Heights campus, located at 535 West 116th Street. At this time, an unknown man approached her and punched her multiple times in the head, causing her to lose consciousness.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect wanted for the assault. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.