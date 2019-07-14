Nearly a quarter-million people in Manhattan lost power at the peak of Saturday evening's blackout, according to an estimate by Con Ed — a figure that doesn't count the pedestrians, motorists and passengers who also got caught in the blackout.

Electricity went out for about 72,000 "customers," said spokeswoman Anne Marie Corbalis, and she noted there are about three electricity users for each ratepayer, on average. She said service has been completely restored.

In a news conference on Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer said that according to a preliminary report, the outage happened because of "a transmission wire between two of the power stations. It failed, and that created problems in those power stations, which spread to four other power stations."

He also called on the Department of Energy's Office of Electricity in a statement to "investigate the black out and the work being done by Con Edison to maintain and upgrade the New York City power grid."

Con Ed said Sunday that it "sincerely regrets the power disruption to our customers on the west side of Manhattan and will be conducting a diligent and vigorous investigation to determine the root cause of the incident."

The outage disrupted subway lines and aboveground transportation, and canceled Broadway shows.

An untold number of businesses also were cast into darkness in areas that included Times Square in the heart of the city.

The outage — which lasted about five hours — began about 6:47 p.m., said John McAvoy, CEO of Con Edison, at a news conference. The power was restored around midnight, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

McAvoy said that a “significant disturbance” at an electric transmission station knocked out the power. He said the cause of the outage would be investigated and was unknown Saturday night.

There were no reports of injuries or fatalities, Deanne Criswell, commissioner of the city's Emergency Management Department, said at the same news conference.

The FDNY reported Sunday having received 701 calls to 911 from 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to 12:15 a.m. from people reporting fires, being stuck in elevators and other issues. Firefighters were also approached with between 100 and 200 oral requests for help.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's account tweeted shortly after 9:30 p.m. that there was no foul play; it was a “mechanical issue.” At the time of the blackout, he was traveling in Iowa on a campaign for the Democratic nomination for president. He was en route back to the city Sunday.

As of about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, power was back on at five of the six areas impacted, with the lone remaining area described as a network from 42nd Street to 32nd Street, and the Hudson River to Broadway and Seventh Avenue, McAvoy said.

But getting around Manhattan was tough during the outage. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the subways, encouraged "everyone to avoid below-ground subway stations" while Con Ed worked to restore power, according to a tweet.

Maxwell Young, an MTA spokesman, said outages had knocked out power at four stations, which had been closed to the public: 59th Street-Columbus Circle; 47th-50th Streets-Rockefeller Center; 34th Street-Hudson Yards; and Fifth Avenue/53rd Street. There were delays on the 2 and 3 subway lines, and the A, C, D, F and M lines also were disrupted.

Young said traffic signals on Sixth Avenue also were affected by the outage, which fell on the 42nd anniversary of the citywide blackout of 1977. That blackout lasted 25 hours.

Cars clogged Seventh Avenue, where traffic lights were also out along part of the thoroughfare in midtown.

The Long Island Rail Road, in a statement to passengers, said service was operating on or close to schedule into and out of Penn Station.

Meanwhile, for many, Saturday night in the city ground to a halt: Elevators were stuck with people in them, the FDNY said. A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses. St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital was operating on an emergency generator but had no air conditioning, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said. And Jennifer Lopez's concert at Madison Square Garden was evacuated. The singer tweeted on Saturday that she was "devastated and heartbroken" that she couldn't perform and promised her fans that she would make it up to them. The concert, which is part of her "It's My Party" tour, is rescheduled for Monday at 8 p.m., the Garden said in a news release, with original tickets honored for admission.

According to the Broadway League, 26 shows, including hits such as "Hamilton," "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Wicked," were canceled. All shows will proceed as scheduled on Sunday, the league said in a statement.

Janet Lambert, 49, and her daughter, who were visiting from Pasadena, California, for a dance conference, were supposed to go on a tour of Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, but it was canceled because of the outage. She also had third-row tickets to Saturday night's performance of "To Kill a Mockingbird," which was canceled. She was on the rush line for Sunday's showing of the play.

"I had bought tickets to this and now I'm crying," she said half-jokingly. "It was third row and we were really looking forward to it." Lambert's luck turned a bit, as she did get tickets for Sunday's show, albeit with a view blocked by the orchestra.

Holly Mason, 67, of Charlotte, N.C., was in town for the week for a conference and had tickets to Saturday night's showing of "King Kong," which was canceled. She was also on the rush line for "To Kill a Mockingbird."

"I figured it happens and there is nothing you can do," she said. "It is a bit bad because it's ["King Kong"] closing and I won't be able to see it."

With much of Manhattan’s Theater District and performance venues in the blackout zone, musicians took to the streets during the height of the outage to play music for the crowds. Near “Hadestown,” the cast serenaded hundreds with a trombone playing along, according to video posted on Twitter.

When told about the impromptu performances, Mason said, "Yeah, I heard about that later. I wish I knew that last night, because I would have walked over to see that."

Farther uptown, the members of the Millennial Choirs & Orchestras sang outside, their voices echoing to buildings above. The group had been scheduled to perform inside Carnegie Hall, at the Stern Auditorium, on Saturday night.

Cuomo directed the Department of Public Service to investigate the outage. "While fortunately no injuries occurred as a result of this incident, the fact that it happened at all is unacceptable," Cuomo said in a statement before power was fully restored.

Speaking Sunday morning on CNN, de Blasio said his administration would examine what caused the outage, with the aim of averting a future recurrence.

De Blasio, who said he planned to tour the electric transmission station later Sunday, defended his absence from New York City to campaign for president.

"When you're a mayor, or a governor, you're going to travel for a variety of reasons," he said. "The important thing is to have your hand on the wheel, make sure things are moving effectively and communicate with people. Even from where I was, I was able to do that right way."

With Ivan Pereira