Matt Lauer to moderate NBC Commander-in-Chief Forum with Trump, Clinton

Matt Lauer will moderate as Trump and Clinton take questions from the audience at separate times.

“Today” show co-anchor Matt Lauer will moderate the first presidential forum featuring Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton ahead of November’s general election.

The Commander-in-Chief Forum, hosted by NBC News and the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. MSNBC will air the forum live at 8 p.m. and it will be simulcast in most NBC markets, NBC News said.

The one-hour forum is being held at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at Pier 86 on Manhattan’s West Side.

The presidential candidates will not be on the stage at the same time. Instead Clinton and Trump will appear on stage back-to-back, fielding questions from an audience of mostly active and veteran military personnel on topics including military affairs, veterans’ issues and national security, according to NBC News.

The forum is taking place ahead of the first official general election debate, which is set for Sept. 26 at Hofstra University.