Mayor Adams appoints two new members to the DOE’s Panel for Educational Policy

Mayor Eric Adams appointed two new members Wednesday to the Panel for Educational Policy.

Alice Ho and Amy Fair are the newest mayoral-appointed members of the PEP and will bring “a diverse range of experiences and firsthand knowledge as parents of New York City Department of Education students,” according to the mayor’s office.

The mayor’s office described both Ho and Fair as being “educational activists,” who reaffirm the administration’s commitment to engage with families and community members on decisions that directly impact New York City’s schools and its students.

Ho, a Manhattan resident, is described by the mayor’s office as a parent “whose greatest joy has been raising two sons.” Ho has spent 17 years navigating the DOE with her children. She most recently served on the school leadership team at NYC Lab Middle School For Collaborative Studies promoting literacy at the school and as a secretary on the leadership team. Ho listed several subcommittees she was involved in, including community and culture, intervention and inclusion, and math equity.

Ho has more than two decades of experience in software and online development and operational processes, according to her LinkedIn page. She has worked for Scholastic as a consultant, quality assurance lead, producer, and operations manager. Ho earned a B.S. in mathematics from The University of Texas at Austin.

Fair, a Bronx native, described herself as an education activist on her LinkedIn page. She served in Community Education Council and as the Bronx Borough President Appointee chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee for District 11. Fair currently works at Columbia University as the executive director of administrative and planning for the Department of Undergraduate Student Life.

In a statement to amNewYork Metro, Fair stated that, “As the parent of a public school student, my goal is to partner with Chancellor Banks and Mayor Adams to make a positive impact in our educational community.”

Fair received her bachelor’s in organizational behavior and communications, and a master’s in professional writing at New York University. She also worked for more than two decades at NYU and was the administrative director for the NYU Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions.

Adams expressed that he was looking forward to Ho’s and Fair’s engagement with schools and parents.

“Parent and community engagement are essential parts of a thriving school system, and I am excited to bring on inspired partners in the panel members who have been appointed today,” Adams said. “The Panel for Education Policy is a vital part of helping to ensure that our children have every tool at their disposal to succeed in life.”

The mayor had earlier this year announced six new PEP members who will serve for as long as Adams does.

The PEP, which replaced the former Board of Education in 2002, consists of 23 voting members who serve one-year terms. The panel is part of the governance structure responsible for the city’s public schools. The PEP is responsible for “approving standards, policies, and objectives directly related to educational achievement and instruction, as well as the chancellor’s regulations, significant changes on school utilization, budgetary items, and department contracts.”

Schools Chancellor David Banks, who is part of the PEP, said in a statement that he will be working closely with both Ho and Fair.

“The best student outcomes result from when parents, communities, and educators bring their expertise to the table, and collaborate to reimagine our schools,” Banks said. “I look forward to partnering with our new PEP members to meet the needs of our students and improve education outcomes.