Mayor Bill de Blasio: Alec Baldwin fiasco ‘unfortunate’

Sheila Anne Feeney
May 14, 2014
“I think it’s self-evident what happened and now we move on.”

Alec Baldwin returns to his Greenwich Village apartment on May, 13, 2014.
Alec Baldwin returns to his Greenwich Village apartment on May, 13, 2014. Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

The latest fiasco involving actor Alec Baldwin, is “unfortunate,” Mayor Bill De Blasio said yesterday.

After being charged with disorderly conduct Tuesday in connection with a bike-riding violation, Baldwin tweeted that NYC was “a mismanaged carnival of stupidity.”

“I’ve been asked about him many times,” the Mayor said while speaking to reporters at the reopening of a DOT asphalt plant Wednesdayin Brooklyn. “I’ve said consistently, ‘I respect him, I think he has said some important, thoughtful things about this city over the years.’ But this is an unfortunate situation, and, you know, I think it’s self-evident what happened and now we move on.”

