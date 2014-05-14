Mayor Bill de Blasio: Alec Baldwin fiasco ‘unfortunate’

“I think it’s self-evident what happened and now we move on.”

Alec Baldwin returns to his Greenwich Village apartment on May, 13, 2014. Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

The latest fiasco involving actor Alec Baldwin, is “unfortunate,” Mayor Bill De Blasio said yesterday.

After being charged with disorderly conduct Tuesday in connection with a bike-riding violation, Baldwin tweeted that NYC was “a mismanaged carnival of stupidity.”

“I’ve been asked about him many times,” the Mayor said while speaking to reporters at the reopening of a DOT asphalt plant Wednesdayin Brooklyn. “I’ve said consistently, ‘I respect him, I think he has said some important, thoughtful things about this city over the years.’ But this is an unfortunate situation, and, you know, I think it’s self-evident what happened and now we move on.”