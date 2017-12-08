Inspired by the #MeToo social movement, two New York women have organized a rally to bring together survivors of sexual abuse.

The #MeTooRallyNYC, set to take place Saturday, aims to show how many people have experienced sexual harassment, organizers Connie Vasquez and Annmarie Haubert said.

“The intent is, very much for me, there’s strength in numbers and look around you and look how many of us there are and we have survived and this is really a healing opportunity,” Vasquez said in an interview with amNewYork.

The #MeToo movement took off on social media in October after multiple women came forward with accusations of sexual assault against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and a wave of accusations against other prominent men in entertainment, media and politics followed.

Vasquez and Haubert were brought together on Twitter after Haubert tweeted about wishing she could have attended the #metoomarch in California in November.

The two partnered with the National Organization for Women to plan the New York City rally, which will feature a number of speakers and performers.

Here’s what you need to know:

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Across from the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Columbus Circle

Who: In addition to Vasquez and Haubert, speakers and performers at the rally will include Sonia Ossorio, president of NOW; Jamia Wilson, executive director of The Feminist Press; singer/songwriter Mae Krell; and BETTY, a feminist rock band.