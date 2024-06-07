Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for two men who allegedly used a moped to commit a string of robberies that occurred last month throughout Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, each time taking only headphones from their victims, police said.

The duo’s first loot grab was in front of 8 Marcy Ave. in Williamsburg on Monday, May 13, at around 5:50 p.m. The suspects drove up to a 24-year-old man who was walking on the sidewalk in the area. After a brief encounter, the suspects began punching and kicking the victim, snatched his headphones and hopped back on their moped, fleeing the scene before cops from the 90th Precinct arrived.

EMS treated the victim for minor injuries on site.

Just five minutes later, the perps struck again at 952 Manhattan Ave. in Williamsburg, police said, snatching headphones from a 30-year-old woman. Later that night, the perps grabbed another set of headphones from a 27-year-old woman who was walking in front of 321 McGuinness Blvd. in the same neighborhood, police sources said.

Once again, the suspects fled on the moped to parts unknown before officers from the 94th Precinct arrived. Both victims refused medical attention.

The robbers struck one more time in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, May 16, at around 2:55 p.m., again grabbing headphones from their victim, a 24-year-old man who was walking in front of 199 Chrystie St.

The suspects fled on the moped before officers from the 5th Precinct arrived. The victim refused medical attention.

Police are looking for the two suspects and released photos and video.

Anyone with information in regard to the hit-and-run collision is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.