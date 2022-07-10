Motorcyclist dies in BQE crash near Williamsburg Bridge

A motorcycle driver crashed and died on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway near the Williamsburg Bridge early Saturday morning, July 9, according to police.

The driver was heading down the off ramp of the bridge to the BQE going east at 4:11 a.m. — at high speed, cops said — when he careened into the roadway barrier wall and struck a light pole.

The 25-year-old man was ejected from his Yamaha bike onto the road and suffered severe injuries. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to NYPD.

Police have not yet published the man’s identity until they can notify his family of the fatal crash.