Motorcyclist critically injured after being struck by SUV in Queens: NYPD

A motorcyclist was severely injured after he was struck by an SUV in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at 2:21 p.m. on Oct. 27 officers from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle collision at 57th Avenue and Seabury Street. Upon their arrival, police found the 55-year-old victim with severe trauma to his head.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was operating a 2021 SYM Lance motorcycle northbound on Seabury Street and as he entered the intersection, the victim was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox that was heading westbound on 57th Street. Upon impact, the victim was ejected from the motorcycle and thrown to the pavement.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition. The SUV driver, a 34-year-old man, remained at the scene following the crash. A 49-year-old woman and a 1-year-old girl were also inside the SUV and were uninjured as a result.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.