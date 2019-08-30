Police are looking for a man who punched a female MTA conductor after she told him he was on the wrong platform in downtown Brooklyn.

The man was on the southbound D train platform at the DeKalb Avenue station about 7:20 a.m. Aug. 10 when he asked the conductor for directions to the Bronx, police and MTA officials said.

The 33-year-old conductor, whose train was beginning to pull out of the station, explained that he had to go to the northbound platform. The man got upset, flicked a lit cigarette at her and punched her in the shoulder through the window of the train cab, police said.

The conductor activated the emergency brakes and was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for bruising on her shoulder.

“This is an example of the unacceptable behavior that our employees can face as they do their job moving millions of New Yorkers every day,” the MTA said in a statement. “We’re working with the NYPD and hope this perpetrator will be caught and face serious consequences of his actions.”

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the man Thursday night.

No arrests had been made, and the investigation was ongoing.