New artist displays work at Rockefeller Center as part of ART IN FOCUS series

As part of its Art in Focus Partnership, Rockefeller Center and the Art Production Fund will be presenting a public art presentation by painter and multimedia artist Hilary Pecis.

Known for her vibrant style of acrylic painting, Pecis is based in Los Angeles, but often draws from personal experience in L.A. and New York City for her work.

“After a year spent mostly indoors, I’m grateful to have the opportunity to bring the intimacy of these arranged vignettes into such a public venue,” said Pecis.

Consisting of still lives of flower arrangements, fruits bowls, and household pets, as well as several landscapes, Pecis’ work has been called “referential” and “domestic.”

With Pecis’ work put beside art-deco classics such as Prometheus and Atlas, Art in Focus believes that “the combination of contemporary practices and classical art history gives each work an added dimension, simultaneously feeling both familiar and incredibly fresh.”

“As you stroll through Rockefeller Center, you’ll visit with some old friends you might have missed, like Prometheus and Atlas, but then you’ll come across Hilary’s work that draws you into her own world,” said Eb Kelly, Tishman Speyer managing director who oversees Rockefeller Center. “This is what New York is all about.”

Established in 2018, Art in Focus is a multidisciplinary art program committed to showcasing contemporary artists in the context of the “landmark New York City landscape at Rockefeller Center.” In the past three years, Art in Focus has displayed the work of Angelica Hicks, Lakela Brown and Sanford Biggers, among many others.

“We look forward to transforming Rockefeller Center’s iconic spaces with Pecis’ vibrant work,” said Casey Fremont, executive director of the Art Production Fund.

Pecis’ work will be on display at 10, 30, 50 and 45 Rockefeller Plaza throughout the summer, from July 6 to Aug. 31.