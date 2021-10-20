New Target location opens for business on the Upper East Side

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Grab your shopping bags, a new Target has opened on the Upper East Side.

Located at 150 E. 86th Street, the new store location is 55,000 square feet and has two levels for shopping. This store is the brand’s 12th store in Manhattan and the borough’s 11th small-format store.

This new store expects to create 200 new jobs for New York City. With this new store, Target now officially has 91 total stores in the greater New York City area, which altogether employ approximately 20,500 team members.

Though the store has already opened, the new Upper East Side location will be holding an official grand opening on Sunday, Oct. 24. The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.