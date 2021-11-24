New Trader Joe’s location on Upper East Side to open for business next week

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new Trader Joe’s location is opening its doors on the Upper East Side.

Located at East 59th Street & First Ave., this is the first location on the Upper East Side. It is also the ninth Trader Joe’s location in Manhattan and the twelfth in New York City.

The store will officially open on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m. after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Store Captain Brian Lamothe will be onsite with the Trader Joe’s staff to welcome customers to the store.

The 20,000 square foot store is housed within the Bridgemarket building. The store features original vaulted and tiled ceilings, designed by Spanish engineer and builder Rafael Guastavino, as well as new murals that pay tribute to other area landmarks.

Around 99% of the staff at this new Trader Joe’s location are New York City locals, with applications continuing to be accepted online at traderjoes.com/careers. In addition, the store will donate all products that go unsold—but remain fit to be enjoyed—to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week, through the company’s longstanding Neighborhood Shares Program.

The store is located at 405 E. 59th St. and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.