New York Harbor collision leaves man critically injured

The man was operating a personal watercraft when it collided with a “small boat,” police said.

A man on a personal watercraft was critically injured after being involved in a collision in New York Harbor Sunday, according to the NYPD.

A 26-year-old man was operating the watercraft when it crossed paths with what police have described as a “small boat” near the shoreline of Liberty Island late Sunday morning, police said.

The NYPD’s Harbor Unit responded to the scene at 11 a.m. and brought the man to the unit’s base at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park.

The man was then transferred to an ambulance and taken to Lutheran Medical Center, according to police, where he remains in critical condition.

No information was immediately available on the operator of the small boat involved in the crash.