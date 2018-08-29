Cuomo-Nixon debate: Streaming and watch parties in NYC

Whether you want to stay home or head to a bar, we’ve got you covered.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon are set to face off Wednesday evening in the only gubernatorial debate planned ahead of primary day.

The debate will take place at Hofstra University in front of a live audience of about 150 invited guests, but it’ll also be televised at 7 p.m. on CBS2 for all of those every day New Yorkers who didn’t make the guest list.

Don’t have a cable subscription? No problem, CBS will also make the debate available online at CBSNewYork.com and on its Facebook page.

While you could watch all the action from the comfort of your couch, there are also a host of watch parties being planned around the city — perhaps the perfect environment for a governor’s debate drinking game.

Here are some of the debate parties being thrown around town.

The Half Pint, hosted by CityLimits

Enjoy food, drinks and games (with prizes) with the CityLimits Associate Board.

When: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: 76 W. Third St., Manhattan

12th Street Ale House, hosted by Theater in Asylum

Head here for promises of “great people, great beer and a thrilling debate.”

When: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: 192 Second Ave., Manhattan

C’mon Everybody

This bar and event space is offering $3 Tecates and $2 off all beer, well drinks and specialty cocktails. There’s no cover charge to get in but seating is limited.

When: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: 325 Franklin Ave., Brooklyn

Freddy’s Bar and Backroom, hosted by Central Brooklyn Independent Democrats

CBID is inviting Nixon supporters to “cheer on our friend and progressive champion.”

When: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 627 Fifth Ave., Brooklyn

Hinterlands Bar, co-hosted by Blake Morris for NYS Senate

New Yorkers are invited to watch the debate along with state Senate candidate Blake Morris, who is running for the 17th District seat.

When: 6:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Where: 739 Church Ave., Manhattan

Verso Loft, hosted by International Socialist Organization (ISO) Brooklyn

The Brooklyn ISO will host a discussion on elections, socialism, third parties and more following the debate.

When: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: 20 Jay St., Suite 1010, Brooklyn

Precious Metal

This Brooklyn bar will be slinging drinks while the debate plays (with sound) on its TVs.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 143 Troutman St., Brooklyn

Syndicated Bar

Bottles of wine will be $20 during the event and there’s no cover charge. The debate will play in the bar area as well as the theater.

When: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 40 Bogart St., Brooklyn

Various NYC locations, hosted by Cynthia Nixon for New York

The gubernatorial candidate’s staff will be out in full force Wednesday night. Nixon’s campaign is hosting or co-hosting watch parties in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

For information on which party is closest to you, visit the Cynthia Nixon for New York’s Facebook events page.

Debate protest, hosted by the Green Ecosocialist Movement

This anti-debate event invites New Yorkers to protest outside of the CBS Broadcast Center. The Alliance for Inclusive and Open Debates and Green Ecosocialist Movement are calling on folks to protest the debate because it is being taped at 5 p.m. and airing at 7 p.m., rather than Cuomo and Nixon going head-to-head live on air.

When: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 51 W. 52nd St., Manhattan