New York City-based puppet theater to celebrate 30 year anniversary with free livestream show | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A special livestream show is coming to screens this weekend to celebrate a huge milestone for a New York City puppet theater.

On Nov. 22, the Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre (CAMT) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its founding with “Thirty Years Later!” The show will kick off a 5 p.m. for an hour-long celebration and reminiscing of the past 30 years of puppetry.

CAMT founder Vít Horejš and company members will reminisce and video clips from productions will be shown, together with a new documentary, “Wood, Strings, Wire” by Michal Labik, which poignantly captures the eleventh incarnation of the 1990 show “Johannes Dokchtor Faust, The Petrifying Puppet Comedye,” which launched the company at Jan Hus Sanctuary, on New York’s Upper East Side. Thirty years and a thousand performances later, the troupe is the most prominent example of the magic of Czech puppetry in our country.

This 30th anniversary celebration is produced by GOH Productions in cooperation with Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Sciences (SVU-NY), CzechMatters, and Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association (BBLA). Funding for the show comes from the New York State Council on the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, with special thanks from CAMT to La Bibliothèque du Roy.

Those who wish to watch the anniversary show can register in advance by clicking here. The event is free, but donations are accepted.

For more information, visit czechmarionettes.org.