After a weekend more suited for beach lounging than foliage peeping, New Yorkers can expect much of the same this week: temperatures spiking Monday in the upper 80s and then lingering in the 80s and upper 70s with some possible evening showers sprinkled throughout.

Monday will sizzle under mostly sunny skies with a high near 87, according to the National Weather Service.

That is “definitely above normal and maybe a little on the humid side, especially since we’re talking end of September now,” said meteorologist Faye Morrone. “A cold front does come through [Monday] night. That’s what’s bringing us the chance of thunderstorms.”

Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s overnight Monday, but expect sunny skies for the rest of the week, with some slight fluctuations.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 77, and cooler and clear overnight with a low of 59. More of the same is forecast for Wednesday: a high of 78 and an overnight low of 64.

Thursday’s high is 84, though an evening cold front brings a slight chance of showers, according to Marrone. Then expect a slight dip to close out the workweek: The high Friday is 78.

“Friday into the weekend is still staying several degrees above normal. It’s certainly remaining on the warm side, but nothing record-breaking,” Marrone said.