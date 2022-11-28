NYPD makes massive, $10 million counterfeit goods bust in Lower Manhattan

The NYPD Patrol Services Bureau seized millions of dollars’ worth of counterfeit goods in a Lower Manhattan vendor bust, police announced Monday evening.

Police officers lugged women’s bags, footwear, sunglasses, jewelry, wristwatches, and more by the truckload on Nov. 28 outside of 19 ½ Pitt St. Law enforcement seized so much illegal goods that officers couldn’t fit it all on the back of three flatbed trucks; they even had to stuff the swag into the passengers seats.

Following the raid, NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban joined Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey and fellow top brass inside the 7th Precinct to unveil the full scope of the takedown.

“I’m pleased to announce this investigation has culminated in the seizure of counterfeit luxury goods with a street value in excess of $10 million,” Caban said standing over a deluge of confiscated items.

Chief Maddrey revealed that the NYPD cuffed 17 individuals for flogging the illegal merchandise on the street and declared that police hit multiple locations, including Canal Street. Maddrey added that the operation was spearheaded after complaints from local residents and business owners.

“We seized over three truckloads, big trucks of merchandise, high end counterfeit trademark counterfeit merchandise. Our legal team was with us. We also had a counterfeit recognition specialist who was able to tell us if the merchandise was authentic or fake,” Maddrey said.

Maddrey also said that the NYPD wants to help vendors sell items “the right way,” not through illegal trademark items that he says harms businesses and local quality of life. He also yearned for residents in the area to work with law enforcement and help clean up the streets.

“You can call 311, you can call the local precinct. Manhattan South has a Business Improvement District unit that specializes in removing trademark counterfeit goods, but there’s multiple ways you can do it,” Maddrey told amNewYork Metro.

The NYPD pointed out that the 17 individuals in custody are facing charges such as trademark counterfeiting property over $1000, which is a felony offense. Now officers will be spending a considerable amount of time logging each and every item for processing.

“We’re going to partner up with our local businesses, our community partners and we’re going to make sure we explain the right way to obtain a general business license so people can go out there and earn a living the right way,” Maddrey added.