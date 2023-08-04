NYPD: Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street Thursday night, suspect remains at large

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man was fatally shot outside a house in East New York Thursday night and the suspect is on the run, police said.

The victim was allegedly shot in the arm in front of 506 Warwick St., across the street from the Church of God of East New York, at around 11:55 p.m. When police from the 75th Precinct arrived on the scene, they found the man with a single gunshot wound to his left arm and in critical condition. The victim was transported by EMS to Brookdale University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identify of the man has not been released, pending family notification, and the suspect remains at large.