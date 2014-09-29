NYPD officer indicted for allegedly breaking in to woman’s apartment, beating her

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A Bronx cop was indicted Monday for allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment and beating her up in June, according to the Bronx DA’s office.

Eugene Donnelly, 27, was charged with several misdemeanors, including for assault, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Donnelly broke the chain lock on the woman’s Woodlawn Heights apartment in the early morning hours on June 11, according to the criminal complaint.

The alleged attack was after Donnelly had finished celebrating his Police Combat Cross award, the department’s second-highest honor.

After breaking in, Donnelly threw the woman to the ground and started hitting her, according to the criminal complaint. If convicted, Donnelly would face up to 1 year in prison.