Edel Sanchez, 39, was off-duty when police said they responded to a 911 call from his wife in Queens.

NYPD Sgt. Edel Sanchez was arrested and accused of assaulting his wife on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, police said. Photo Credit: EA Sports

An NYPD sergeant was arrested and charged with assaulting his wife in Queens Monday, police said.

Edel Sanchez, 39, was off-duty when he was arrested after a domestic dispute around 7:50 p.m. after his wife called 911, according to police.

Sanchez, who made $86,768 in 2017, according to online records, was later charged with strangulation and harassment in the second degree, and assault, according to police.