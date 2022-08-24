Off-duty cop critically injured in brutal mugging on Bronx street: NYPD

An off-duty police officer was critically injured in a robbery on a Bronx street in broad daylight.

According to police, at 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 23 the victim, a 48-year-old man, was jogging near 823 Olmstead Avenue when he was approached by three unknown men. The suspects began to hit the victim repeatedly in his head before taking his cellphone, car keys and wallet, which contained multiple forms of identification and debit/credit cards.

The suspects then fled the scene in a black Honda sedan, which may have been operated by a fourth individual, that was last seen heading westbound on Turnbull Avenue.

The victim sustained a fractured skull and brain bleeding as a result of the mugging. Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi in critical but stable condition.

The suspects are wanted in connection to a larger citywide robbery pattern, having taken part in 19 separate incidents throughout the Bronx and Queens. The suspects are described as men with dark complexions and thin builds. They were last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.