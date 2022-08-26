Person of interest in custody after man is found stabbed on Midtown street: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in Midtown early Friday morning.

Authorities say that at 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to a 911 call regarding a person stabbed in the vicinity of West 44th Street and 8th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 49-year-old man with stab wounds to the neck and groin.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A knife was recovered near where the stabbing occurred and a 28-year-old man, who police say is a person of interest, was taken into custody. No charges have been announced at the time of publication.

The investigation is ongoing.