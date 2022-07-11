Police investigate shooting that left man injured in Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in broad daylight in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say that at around 3;35 p.m. on July 11, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the Christopher Houses, located at 131 Belmont Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and the elbow.

Paramedics took the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s who was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and a black mask. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.