Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Police investigate shooting that left man injured in Brooklyn

By
comments
Posted on
Photo Jul 11, 4 24 45 PM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in broad daylight in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say that at around 3;35 p.m. on July 11, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the Christopher Houses, located at 131 Belmont Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and the elbow.

Paramedics took the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s who was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and a black mask. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC